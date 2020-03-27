VIRUS-FREE NEWS: 11 stories you might have missed

Gatton will soon get a new truck stop for road train decoupling. Photo: File image.

Gatton will soon get a new truck stop for road train decoupling. Photo: File image.

WANTING to know what’s happening around the region that doesn’t involve the coronavirus? Here’s the Gatton Star’s wrap-up for the week of your virus-free news.

NEW GATTON TRUCK STOP

WORK on a new and permanent truck breakdown pad at Gatton is scheduled to begin later this year.

The area, slated to be constructed on the Warrego Highway at the Gatton interchange, will replace the temporary decoupling site further to the east, which opened last year.

Read the full story here

POLICE SEARCH FOR VAN THEIF

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in regards to the brazen theft of a church van.

About 10.15am, the Gatton Seventh-day Adventist Church was running its food hamper service, when its delivery van was stolen and driven off in broad daylight.

Read the full story here

FUNDING FOR COMMUNITY PROJECTS

WHILE there won’t be much, if any activity at the clubs in the next few months, two Lockyer Valley groups have been boosted by the news of more funding heading their way.

The Glenore Grove Public Hall Association and Laidley Golf Club will receive a combined total of $60,000 in grant funding to upgrade facilities.

Read the full story here

WOMAN TRIES TO PLEA GUILTY ONLINE

AFTER failing to show up to her last court appointment, a woman charged with drug driving has finally had her date with the magistrate.

Despite missing her previous court appearance, Koren Michelle Sippel said she always intended to plead guilty.

Read the full story here

MAN’S ‘ONE-OFF’ DRUG DRIVE LEAVES HIM $400 POORER

AN AFTERNOON drive under the influence of drugs has left a man without his licence for the next month.

On the afternoon of January 18, Richard Kevin Skelton made the unfortunate decision to get behind the wheel with not one, but two illicit substances in his system.

Read the full story here

LOCKYER CANDIDATES: SHOULD WE VOTE THIS WEEKEND?

The 2020 council elections are nearly here but there have been growing calls for the vote to be postponed.

Community concerns surrounding the coronavirus have increased with each new confirmed COVID-19 patient.

Read what they said here

VETERAN COUNCILLOR PREPARED FOR TOUGH ECONOMIC REALITIES

AFTER two terms in council, Helen Brieschke believes there’s plenty left to do.

“I absolutely enjoy helping the community and working with the community on projects,” the sitting Somerset councillor said.

“I think I’ve grown and developed with the roles. I’ve got a really good understanding of the community needs.”

Read the full story here

BUTCHER RUNS FOR ELECTION

A SOMERSET butcher is hoping to carve up the field on election day and bring transparency and accountability to the council.

David McInally is running in this week’s council elections and plans to bring “passion for the region” to the council chamber if elected.

Read the full story here

MAYOR’S LUCKY TILT

SATURDAY will be Graeme Lehmann’s eighth council election, but this time there’ll be no nervous wait for results.

The long-time Somerset mayor is running unopposed in the race for the region’s top job, and said it was a “relief”.

Read the full story here

COP RESCUES KOALA

ROUNDING the corner in the police patrol car, one Toogoolawah officer was caught off-guard by what she saw on the road.

Senior Constable Claire Hepinstall was on the home stretch back to the police station at 10pm on Friday, when she saw a baby koala sitting in the middle of Cressbrook St, Toogoolawah.

Read the full story here

OUTPOUR OF LOVE DURING DROUGHT

IF IT wasn’t for the generous support of people on the internet, Sue Renfree’s beloved horses might not be here today.

With no rain in sight and her water supplies completely dried up, the Lockyer Valley tourist operator was left wondering how she was going to protect her livelihood, Fordsdale Farmstay and Horseback Adventures.

Read the full story here