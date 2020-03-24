VIRUS BREAKDOWN: Details on 13 confirmed Darling Downs cases

THIRTEEN cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Darling Downs Health area since the first positive case more than a week ago.

The first of these cases was confirmed by Queensland Health back on Friday, March 13.

A 53-year-old Kingaroy man tested positive to the coronavirus, which Woolworths Kingaroy later confirmed was an employee of the store.

It was not until the following Thursday - March 19 - the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Toowoomba.

The man attended the drive-in fever clinic at Baillie Henderson Hospital, where he tested positive.

He had arrived from overseas and was expected to cover at home in self-isolation.

Two days later on Saturday, March 21, the health unit confirmed another four cases of COVID-19 in the Garden City.

This included a couple and two individuals, all of whom had recently returned from overseas travel.

One of those travellers, a male, was in Toowoomba Hospital.

Another case in Toowoomba was confirmed the following day, another traveller being managed by Toowoomba Hospital.

Yesterday afternoon, Darling Downs Health reported another five cases in the region.

These included a person in Warwick, the first reported case of community transmission in the Darling Downs.

The remaining four were all returning overseas travellers, and were confirmed in Toowoomba.

Contact tracing is under way for all cases, and Darling Downs Health said it was working hard to make sure community members who were in contact with confirmed cases and at a higher risk were notified.