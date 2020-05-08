Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The live Bluey show originally scheduled for October in Cairns has been postponed.
The live Bluey show originally scheduled for October in Cairns has been postponed.
Art & Theatre

Virus bites Bluey live show as new dates revealed

by Grace Mason
8th May 2020 9:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COVID-19 may have temporarily put the brakes on a visit to Cairns by everyone's favourite blue heeler family, but never fear Bluey fans, the show must go on.

Five performances of Bluey's Big Play were scheduled to be held in October at the Cairns Performing Arts Centre as part of a national tour.

But in an email to ticket holders, Ticketlink confirmed the shows had been postponed to Easter weekend from April 1-3 next year.

"In line with the latest advice from the State Government regarding the prevention of the spread of COVID-19, the upcoming season of Bluey's Big Play at Cairns Performing Arts Centre has been postponed and rescheduled to dates in 2021," the email said.

coronaviruspromo

 

Tickets to the October shows were hot property when they went on sale in February with all five shows close to selling out.

Ticketlink advised those holding tickets would have them transferred to one of the new event dates.

Those who cannot make the show in April can get a full refund within the next four weeks.

Originally published as Virus bites Bluey live show as new Cairns dates revealed

bluey coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elderly man reported missing from Esk area

        Elderly man reported missing from Esk area

        News Police are appealing to the public for information about missing man

        How this postie goes above and beyond on his mail run

        premium_icon How this postie goes above and beyond on his mail run

        Community “I always have a talk, I get told off for talking too much"

        Developments, closures: 5 decisions on council’s agenda

        premium_icon Developments, closures: 5 decisions on council’s agenda

        Council News A number of development applications will be decided on at the council meeting next...

        Speed limits slashed for multiple Lockyer Valley roads

        premium_icon Speed limits slashed for multiple Lockyer Valley roads

        News A number of roads in the Lockyer Valley have had their speed limits cut by both...