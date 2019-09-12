$99 and under: Virgin’s massive flight sale

Virgin has dropped a new range of flights all under $99

If the warmer weather has you dreaming of a long weekend away, Virgin Australia have just dropped a stunning set of deals that will cost you less than $100 to fly interstate.

But you will need to get your credit cards ready - because the deals will last for six hours only.

The sale, which kicks off from 4pm today, will see majority of economy fares start from just $69 and with some interstate routes not going past $99.

Dares to and from Darwin will be just $99 as part of the sale.

So if you're planning on flying from Ballina to Sydney, Launceston to Melbourne or Melbourne to Mildura, it'll set you back $69.

If you're on the Gold Coast and want to spend a weekend in Sydney, expect to pay about $79.

While if you're planning on flying between any of the capital cities - including Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Darwin - you'll need to fork out just $99.

Gold Coast on your holiday list? Now may be the time to book.

With selected travel dates between January and the end of April, 2020, it's the perfect time to hit the Gold Coast over summer, explore the Daintree rainforest north of Cairns or even check out Bruce Munro's world first city-wide exhibition, 'Bruce Munro: Tropical Light' opening in Darwin on 1 November 2019 - 30 April 2020..

The sale will only stick around for six hours until 11pm, so you'll have to be quicker than ever to bag one of their bargains.

The sale comes off the back of a dire few weeks for the airline, after releasing "disappointing" full-year results.

Australia's second biggest carrier announced they would review every single flight route on its network, as well as cut 750 jobs, as part of a drastic restructure to claw back a full-year loss of $349.1 million.

Virgin Australia are currently reviewing every flight on their network.

Last week, the airline partnered with No1 Lounges to open a new "pay-by-use" private lounge, a "first of its kind" concept on our shores.

Dubbed "My Lounge", the leafy concept has rejected the typical lounge experience, adapting an open space that will welcome all checked-in passengers from any airline across any ticket class.

While it's not an official Virgin Australia lounge, the airline's business class guests, Platinum and Gold members as well as lounge members travelling to New Zealand will have priority access, especially during peak periods, over other passengers.

