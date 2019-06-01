Mass shooting in US council facility

Police respond to the shooting at Virginia Beach.

Police are searching room-to-room in a Virginia Beach, Virginia, local government facility after a gunman opened fire.

Unconfirmed reports based on police radio traffic indicate between two and six people have been found shot in one room of the Virginia Beach Municipal Centre, and one police officer is among 'multiple' wounded.

ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION-municipal center, building 2. Multiple injuries. At this time it is believed that only 1 shooter, and they have been taken into custody. More to follow — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) May 31, 2019

Virginia Beach Police say a suspect is in custody. A heavy police presence remains at the scene as officers search the building for more victims and any potential further armed offenders.

Local media report seeing victims being carried in the backs of cars and utility vehicles towards a nearby hospital. An air ambulance helicopter has landed on the grounds.

Employees coming out of the area of building 2 in droves. Many crying and holding each other @WAVY_News #757Alert pic.twitter.com/Z9bblHvBxc — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) May 31, 2019

The majority of police activity is focused on building 2 at the center. .@TamaraScottWAVY spoke with an employee that escaped the building. He says on their way out they saw a woman who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. #VBActiveShooter https://t.co/VYth6Wr64z pic.twitter.com/BK68updzAP — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) May 31, 2019

Virginia Beach police said the incident was in building 2 at the centre off Nimmo Parkway and Courthouse Drive. The building houses public utilities offices and a permits facility.

The centre is next to both the Virginia Police Department headquarters and the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office, as well as several other government buildings.

The Virginia Beach municipal buiding where the shooting took place.