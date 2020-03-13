Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Airport Runway Noise Feature
Airport Runway Noise Feature
Health

Virgin refuses to reveal info on coronavirus case

by Cormac Pearson, Janelle Miles
13th Mar 2020 7:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STAFF member from Virgin Australia has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was infectious while working.

Virgin confirmed the staff member's role was cabin crew and may have been in contact with the public while in the role.

Health authorities are now contact tracing anyone the person could have been in contact with while infectious.

Virgin said they would not disclose the gender, age or location of the staff member due to privacy reasons.

 

 

Meanwhile, Queensland has had another four cases of the new coronavirus overnight.

The state's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told ABC radio Queensland's tally of COVID-19 diagnoses had risen to 31.

She said Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young would provide details later today.

More Stories

Show More
air travel coronavirus covid-19 editors picks flights outbreak pandemic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman injured after highway motorcycle crash

        premium_icon Woman injured after highway motorcycle crash

        News A motorcycle crash, which saw the rider taken to hospital, was one of two incidents in the region this morning.

        Pre-amalgamation law saves lives of escapee sheep

        premium_icon Pre-amalgamation law saves lives of escapee sheep

        Offbeat The outcome would have been different for woolly wanderers

        PHOTOS: Adorable sneak peek at region's 700+ preppies

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Adorable sneak peek at region's 700+ preppies

        News Did your child start school this year? Check out our gallery of photos from 35+...

        DEVELOPMENT: New petrol station reluctantly given approval

        premium_icon DEVELOPMENT: New petrol station reluctantly given approval

        News The development plan ticked all the boxes, but councillors fear its negative...