Virgin launches huge hiring spree, flights to NZ

VIRGIN Australia will hire hundreds of workers, lease new aircraft and restart tourism routes as pent-up travel demand delivers a significant boost for the recovering Queensland carrier.

Virgin will put 220 cabin crew from its discontinued long-haul international and Tigerair operations back in the skies while also launching a "major recruitment drive" to fill more than 150 new cabin crew roles.

Chief Executive Officer Jayne Hrdlicka expects the carrier to be above 80 per cent of pre-COVID domestic capacity by mid-June and ready for the resumption of international travel.

"Today, we are operating around 850 weekly return flights, and as we approach the June school holidays, we will add another 220 return flights per week to our schedule," she said.

"We're hopeful that domestic border closures will soon be a thing of the past, and we are continuing to see positive signs of consumer recovery."

Trans-Tasman services to Queenstown are also set to restart on September 18.

After a year of rolling state-based restrictions, Ms Hrdlicka said pent-up travel demand was supporting the launch of several new and expanded services on key leisure and business routes.

To cope with increased demand, Virgin will also reintroduce 10 additional Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

"More aircraft means more flying, and with easing travel restrictions, there are more opportunities to further support domestic tourism and the nation's economic recovery from COVID-19," she said.

"We've had multiple record-breaking sales days of half-priced fares, with more than 75 per cent of the tickets being booked for travel from May onwards.

"All of this will provide much-needed certainty for hundreds of our team members, who through no fault of their own, were required to give up their jobs because of the extraordinary impacts of the pandemic."

NEW AND EXTENDED QLD SERVICES

Brisbane - Launceston: 4 flights per week from June 17 to July 25

Brisbane - Queenstown: 4 flights per week from September 18

EXPANDED QLD FREQUENCIES

Brisbane - Adelaide: Up to 5 flights per day by June 20

Brisbane - Sydney: Up to 15 flights per day by June 20

Sunshine Coast - Melbourne: Up to 3 flights per day by June 20

Sunshine Coast - Sydney: Up to 3 flights per day by June 20

Brisbane - Townsville: Up to 4 flights per day by June 20

Brisbane - Mackay: Up to 4 flights per day by June 20

