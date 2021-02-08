A pair of plucky KFC appreciators have had their attempt at agitating vegans go viral after being filmed eating fried chicken in front of a pro-vegan rally in Melbourne.

Nick and Bill, who have built a following of more than 85,000 followers on TikTok, gatecrashed the event with two greasy Zinger boxes on hand, asking vegans if they "want a bite".

"Better luck next time," Bill, the prankster with the mullet, said through a mouth of food.

The stunt, likely planned to spark a heated confrontation, didn't quite bring about the chaos you'd expect, as close-by crowd members began calmly talking to the pair about their plant-based diet.

One man said called the pair "morons", refusing to take a bite before admitting he was actually happy the cheeky pair had rocked up to their event. "I actually really appreciate these guys being here, it's creating a spectacle for others," he said.

The boys got a good talking-to about plant-based diets for their trouble.

Eating fast food in front of vegans is shaping up as a new craze.

And he was right. The video raked in over three million views, 500,000 likes and 15,000 comments debating whether their stunt was pure gold or just childish provocation.

While the video clearly struck a chord with countless social media users, the idea of chowing down fast food in front of vegans for online views is nothing new in the world of social media stunts. Sydney man Harry Tate was filmed pulling the exact same stunt at a vegan rally in June 2020.

The hysteria ran parallel to last year's "Blokes and their Zinger boxes" craze which saw a Facebook group dedicated solely to posting images of KFC feeds grow to over 80,000 almost overnight. The group has since been mysteriously deleted.

Sydney prankster Harry Tate having a good chow on some fried chicken.

Originally published as Viral KFC for vegans stunt backfires