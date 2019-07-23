Vintage fleet heralds surprise start for weekend

BEEP BEEEP: The Somerset Vintage Weekend got started a day early, when the Queensland Vintage Car Club rolled into town.

WITH a tour of the restored Stonehouse in Moore planned, the weekend was set to be a good one for the Toogoolawah History Group.

Group secretary Beryce Nelson said the weekend was only expected to begin on Saturday but, to her delight, seemed to begin a day early.

"It was a complete surprise to everyone when all these beautiful cars showed up in Toogoolawah,” Ms Nelson said.

"There was a large group of them and apparently they had stayed in Esk overnight and had driven out to Somerset dam for a picnic.”

She said onlookers stopped in their tracks to behold the sight.

"The cars were immaculate and they were all over 100 years old,” she said. "Some of them were like carriages that would have been driven by horses in the past.”

Ms Nelson said while she didn't get the chance to ride in one of the vehicles, the sight alone was 'wonderful'.

"Some of them were even dressed appropriately,” she said.

"So, you had an early Colonial looking outfit for a few and the suitable hats.”

On Saturday, the History group attended a tour to 'one of the oldest houses in the region' with more than 700 other guests.

Ms Nelson said the Stonehouse in Moore was once a staging post and a place where people would change horses.

"They had horse stables there so, if people were delivering messages to someone, they could change horses there,” she said.

She said the structure had fallen into disrepair but the new owners were restoring it and had established a group called Friends of the Stonehouse.

"They're working with the community to raise more funds for its restoration,” she said.

After the tour, the group returned to Toogoolawah and visited the Quilt Exhibition at St Andrews Anglican Church.

Ms Nelson said the weekend turned out to be quite 'vintage'.

"I would call it a vintage weekend because it was three separate activities rolled into one vintage weekend,” she said.

"All we needed was a good glass of red.”