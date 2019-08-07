Vintage car club pays tribute to founding members

LIFE MEMBERS: Jim Andrew and Barry Wilks were both granted life membership of LAMA.

THREE car club enthusiasts were invited to become life members during the Lockyer Antique Motor Association's recent Annual General Meeting.

The LAMA held its AGM at the club's Gatton Historical Society venue on Saturday, July 20 and awarded three of its long-standing members life membership.

New club president David Jones said Barry Wilks and Jim and Del Andrew were founding members and have been involved since the club's inception in 1992.

"In recognition of their long and distinguished service, club members unanimously voted to award the Life Membership to all three,” Mr Jones said.

Outgoing president Tony Howard said the new life members had given good service to the club over the years.

Mr Howard said, nearly 30 years after the club's foundation, the LAMA club was continuing to grow.

"We've had a good growth in membership and the enthusiasm is incredible,” Mr Howard said.

"At an ordinary club meeting we will have anywhere between 40 to 60 members and I don't think I've ever seen a car club where the ordinary members attend in such an enthusiastic rate.”

He said the club was all about the members.

"People who have old cars, enjoy their cars,” he said.

"The club caters for that passion.”

The club meets for a drive on the first Sunday and third Wednesday of every month.

Mr Howard and David Jones were voted to each other's positions at the AGM, with Mr Howard taking on the Vice President position and Mr Jones accepting the presidency.