Vinnies call for gift of compassion

Matt Taylor
by and Matt Taylor
18th Jan 2021 11:17 AM
VINNIES is encouraging residents to put their unwanted Christmas gifts to a good cause, donating, reusing and recycling to help those in need.

The charity is calling on people to donate the goods they don't want, don't fit or simply can't use, to save unwanted gifts from ending up in landfill.

The call comes as more Queenslanders than ever are facing hardship caused by unemployment, financial stress, threat of eviction and increased risk of homelessness due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Vinnies Queensland general manager of operations, Drew Eide said second-hand or unwanted items had a big impact.

"By donating, you can feel good about helping Vinnies turn your unwanted presents into the perfect gift for struggling Queenslanders," he said.

"No matter how plain or quirky, Vinnies welcomes all donations of usable gifts that are in good condition including quality clothing, furniture and household items. "All proceeds from the sale of recycled gifts will go towards our programs including emergency assistance, housing and homelessness support, youth programs, disaster relief and more."

Donations are accepted at all Vinnies retail stores during operating hours or through donation bins.

Originally published as Vinnies call for gift of compassion

