Vince keeps in time for six decades

MILESTONE: Fay and Vince Reinke will celebrated Vince's 60th anniversary at the hall. Meg Bolton

RAIN, hail or shine, Vince Reinke has spent every Saturday night at the Marburg Dance Hall since 1959.

The tradition started as an excuse to get out of the house with his older brother when he was 14 years old, but became a passion he proudly continues almost 60 years later.

Mr Reinke said times had changed since the days where the dance was a social staple for the region's young people, but he still treasured the occasion more than ever.

"When I started it was a time where when you come to Marburg you come to dance,” Mr Reinke said.

"All the ladies would sit around both sides and all the men would stand down the back.”

The dance fanatic fondly remembers the times he spent at the hall with his friends every Saturday night, watching the cars drive out of the showgrounds.

But dancing wasn't the only activity Mr Reinke spent his time doing at the hall.

Remembering the times he and his friends put watermelons under car wheels, saw a streaker run through the hall and watched a car roll into a dam still brings a smile to his face.

"One night we were stood having a yarn and next minute this ute just took off and finished in the dam, we all saw the funny side of it except the man who owned it,” he said.

The hall was not only a place for passion and mischief, it was also the place he met his wife Fay and they attended together for many years.

While Mr Reinke admitted the atmosphere wasn't quite what it used to be, he hoped to relive the times of yesteryear on his 60th anniversary in February.

"All the young men I got around with years ago, there only a few of them coming now,” he said.

"When I first started coming most of the people were my age and they're still my age.

"It would be good to see some of my old mates I hadn't seen for years.”

Mr Reinke's 60th anniversary will be held on Saturday, February 9.

He urged everyone to come and celebrate with him.