Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Labor leader Anthony Albanese.
Labor leader Anthony Albanese.
Politics

‘Vile abuse’: Albo demands MP’s sacking

by Finn McHugh
26th Mar 2021 10:18 AM

Anthony Albanese has demanded Scott Morrison sack a Liberal MP who has admitted to abusing constituents online.

Queensland Liberal MP Andrew Laming apologised to parliament on Thursday over revelations he had trolled female constituents online.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison labelled the behaviour as "disgraceful" on Friday, and said he had hauled Mr Laming into his office to demand he publicly apologise.

"He's very clear about my expectations," he said.

But Labor leader Anthony Albanese declared Mr Laming was not "fit to continue" as a federal MP.

He has demanded Mr Morrison show stronger action over the "vile abuse … that has gone on for year after year".

"Once again Scott Morrison has got out the feather against a Liberal MP," he told reporters on Friday.

"Quite frankly, the Prime Minister's response is totally inadequate, as it always is.

"He waits, and waits and waits and then says, 'That's a real concern, I'll look into it, and we'll get Andrew lemming to stand up and say he's sorry'."

More to come

Originally published as 'Vile abuse': Albo demands MP's sacking

More Stories

anthony albanese editors picks mp pm politics scott morrison trolling

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bottle-o customer altered booze price on Eftpos machine

        Premium Content Bottle-o customer altered booze price on Eftpos machine

        News A cunning bottle-o customer allegedly tampered with the price of his booze before heading off to an event.

        ‘Ha ha you’re f****d, c**t’: Qld woman’s texts to ex

        Premium Content ‘Ha ha you’re f****d, c**t’: Qld woman’s texts to ex

        Crime A Lockyer Valley woman’s series of foul-mouthed messages to her ex have been heard...

        QLD’S active COVID infections soar to 67, one in ICU

        Premium Content QLD’S active COVID infections soar to 67, one in ICU

        Health Active COVID-19 cases in Queensland soar to 67