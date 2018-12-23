Vigilance vital to a happy and safe Christmas period

STAY SAFE: With Christmas just around the croner, it's high time to make final checks to stay safe these holidays.

STAY SAFE: With Christmas just around the croner, it's high time to make final checks to stay safe these holidays. ALI KUCHEL

WITH Christmas fast approaching, Laidley Police are reminding residents to stay vigilant over the holidays - both on the road and around their properties.

Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said with many families making long journeys for Christmas, police would be targeting road safety during the holiday period.

"We just want to make sure people focus on the task at hand when they're driving and concentrate on their driving habits," Sen Sgt Draheim said.

Police are also reminding road users to check their vehicle before they make any long drives.

Sen Sgt Draheim said the critical points were ensuring tyres were in a safe, working condition, seatbelts were operable and worn and number plates were visible.

He said drivers often planned details of their holidays down to minute details but the journey there was often forgotten.

"People tend to not drive long distances most of the time and when they go on holidays they think that all of a sudden they can drive for four or five hours straight," he said.

"They need to plan their journey, not just looking at the holiday destination but think about how they're going to get there and plan that trip."

Police are also reminding residents to be vigilant against property crime these holidays and secure their premises.

Sen Sgt Draheim warned weapon owners to be particularly careful in ensuring their properties were secure, as firearms' theft was an issue in the area.

Laidley police have conducted weapons audits in recent months to ensure firearm owners complied with legislation.

"We're not targeting the wrong people - we're trying to get the right people to do the right thing, because the wrong people will target them if they see them as a soft target," he said.

Police urge people to report anything suspicious to PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.