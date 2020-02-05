Viewers stunned: ‘It’s basically porn’

What was the challenge again?

What was the challenge again?

Australian Survivor: All-Stars viewers were stunned by an extreme rewards challenge during Tuesday night's episode that saw the cast in some very compromising positions.

Three players from each Survivor tribe wrestled each other on a floating deck in the ocean, attempting to push their opponents into the sea. They were playing for a trip to the 'Survivor store', an opportunity to score some much-needed basic and luxury items for their respective camps.

And boy, they went for it. Ever see one of those nature documentaries where a giant cobra slowly swallows an antelope? It was like watching that, mixed with softcore porn:

Right in front of my salad?

Poor Phoebe seemed to cop a particularly bad deal, pinned to the ground with her face in opponent Abbey's butt - Abbey then "twerked her way to victory," as host Jonathan LaPaglia cheerfully put it.

Remember, these people are mainly subsisting on beans.

By the end of the intense challenge, many of the contestants appeared bruised and battered, one even bowing out with a painful knee injury - oh, and Locky lost his shorts yet again:

Very on-brand.

It was … a lot:

This is basically gay porn. Loving it lol. #SurvivorAU — John McCready-Huntsman (@johnny_boy1988) February 4, 2020

me during the reward challenge vs me when Locky removed his pants #SurvivorAU pic.twitter.com/FwGMVctcwf — Etero per Diletta Leotta (@ale_223) February 4, 2020

Is everyone else still recovering from that challenge? #SurvivorAU pic.twitter.com/hm2eiJkmZl — Laura (@lauranewb) February 4, 2020

The producers knew what they were doing with that challenge #SurvivorAU pic.twitter.com/EcjjrFkR6p — Weslee #TeamShonee (@WSpark98NZ) February 4, 2020

Was this Survivor or The Masked Singer because I was screaming TAKE IT OFF TAKE IT OFF a hell of a lot during that challenge. #SurvivorAU — Dylan Vidal (@_DylanVee) February 4, 2020

There’s SO much I could say about this #SurvivorAU challenge. Instead I’ll just pic.twitter.com/cdJIerN20P — Clare Rigden (@iamclare) February 4, 2020

I mean, the gifs alone:

Hitting the DF on a Friday like... #SurvivorAU pic.twitter.com/1ncPf17PFQ — Australian Survivor (@Survivor_AU) February 4, 2020

When all else fails, just take your pants off. Who says #SurvivorAU doesn't teach life advice 💁‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5ZTEfyTZSr — Australian Survivor (@Survivor_AU) February 4, 2020

Australian Survivor: All-Stars airs 7:30pm Mondays to Wednesdays on Ten.

Entendres on top of entendres.