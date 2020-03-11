VIDEO: Why Brisbane sent mounted police to Gatton today

POLICING will be done differently in Gatton today, as Queensland's Mounted Police units are trotting the streets.

Acting Sergeant Simon Schilton said the Moggil-based officers and their horses visited the Lockyer Valley to boost community engagement.

Queensland Mounted Police in Gatton. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

"We'll be doing high visibility patrols of the Gatton CBD and visit some of the local schools and make it into a bit of community engagement," Sgt Schilton said.

Queensland Mounted Police on the beat in Gatton. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

Sgt Schilton said the team of three in Gatton included police horses Popeye, who was on his L-plates, Karma, who was the experienced horse, and CJ.

He said there were 10 riding positions in the Mounted Police Unit, and between 15 and 20 horses at any one time.