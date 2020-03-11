Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Mounted police in Gatton
News

VIDEO: Why Brisbane sent mounted police to Gatton today

Ali Kuchel
11th Mar 2020 11:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICING will be done differently in Gatton today, as Queensland's Mounted Police units are trotting the streets.

Acting Sergeant Simon Schilton said the Moggil-based officers and their horses visited the Lockyer Valley to boost community engagement.

Queensland Mounted Police in Gatton. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
Queensland Mounted Police in Gatton. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

"We'll be doing high visibility patrols of the Gatton CBD and visit some of the local schools and make it into a bit of community engagement," Sgt Schilton said.

Queensland Mounted Police on the beat in Gatton. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
Queensland Mounted Police on the beat in Gatton. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

Sgt Schilton said the team of three in Gatton included police horses Popeye, who was on his L-plates, Karma, who was the experienced horse, and CJ.

He said there were 10 riding positions in the Mounted Police Unit, and between 15 and 20 horses at any one time.

gatton gatton police mounted police
Gatton Star

Just In

    Bad news for Peter Rabbit fans

    Bad news for Peter Rabbit fans
    • 11th Mar 2020 12:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Laidley man’s unfamiliar drug stumps magistrate

        premium_icon Laidley man’s unfamiliar drug stumps magistrate

        News POLICE saw a grinder on a lounge, and noticed the smell of cannabis.

        Homeless man had nowhere to go, told to move on by cops

        premium_icon Homeless man had nowhere to go, told to move on by cops

        News “Your honour, he had nowhere else to go.”

        Laidley bowler makes history with 500th career wicket

        premium_icon Laidley bowler makes history with 500th career wicket

        News Notching up 500 career wickets is a big milestone.

        CRIME WRAP: Offenders unload semi-load of grain on highway

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Offenders unload semi-load of grain on highway

        News From theft, vandalism, and drunk drivers see the crimes that happened this week.