Subscribe
VIDEO: Toolie throws glass into Coast children’s waterpark

by Kirstin Payne
2nd Dec 2020 6:12 AM
Power 100: Coast's most influential real estate agents

EXCLUSIVE: $5m rooftop beach club saving Coast's tourism

 

TOOLIES caught on camera throwing glassware into a children's waterpark are now under investigation by police.

The viral video taken from Snapchat was shared on a number of Schoolies groups throughout the graduation celebrations, allegedly depicting a group of young people (believed to be older than Schoolies) tossing the glassware from the neighbouring Arise Ruby apartments into the water park at Paradise Resort Surfers Paradise on November 21.

A patron at the park who alerted management told the Bulletin the tossing of items happened more than once over the weekend.

Eggs were also thrown at children playing.

"Grow up, you are going to kill someone's child," the patron said.

A Paradise Resort spokesperson said it was an isolated event during Schoolies.

Viral video allegedly showing a group of toolies throwing glassware at a children's water park on the Gold Coast.
"We have contacted the police and are working with the manager at the Ruby building to install signage to make clear that throwing items off the balcony is a criminal offence," they said.

"We have a big bucket on the top of our water park so it is believed that is what they were aiming for - but it is not a game, the health and safety of our guests is always a priority.

"We do have 24-hour management on site and they act quickly."

A Queensland Police spokesman said police were making proactive inquires about the incident.

"Police have reviewed CCTV footage and conducted door knocks," the spokesman said.

"Investigations continue to identify the suspect. No one was injured. It is believed the person involved is not of 'school leaver' age."

Originally published as VIDEO: Toolie throws glass into Coast children's waterpark

