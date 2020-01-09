Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Grafton Fire and Rescue bust a move
Grafton Fire and Rescue bust a move Grafton Fire and Rescue
Offbeat

Firey video that's setting the internet alight

Jenna Thompson
by
9th Jan 2020 6:32 AM

BEING a firefighter is serious business.

But when the opportunity arises to dance, our Fire and Rescue NSW Station 306 Grafton crew are always on deck to break out some moves.


The video shows acting captain Chris Rumpf "shaking what his momma gave him" along with other crew members in hazmat gear enjoying a well-earned break while fighting fires on the South Coast.

The series of videos were posted late Wednesday night on social media and has already been viewed more than a thousand times on Facebook, and received over 150,000 likes on Tik Tok.

To follow them on Tik Tok search @chrisrumpf

editors picks grafton fire and rescue rfs viral video
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How you can help police solve crime just by driving

        premium_icon How you can help police solve crime just by driving

        News Submitting dashcam or other footage to police can help them solve crimes.

        Lockyer fireys return from four ‘horror’ days in NSW town

        premium_icon Lockyer fireys return from four ‘horror’ days in NSW town

        News Hero local fire fighters returned home after backing up their southern colleagues...

        Marvellous day out for Gatton families

        Marvellous day out for Gatton families

        News Young heroes flocked to the Gatton Shire Hall on Tuesday for the Marvel Family Fun...

        Masked petrol station bandits taken down within 12 hours

        premium_icon Masked petrol station bandits taken down within 12 hours

        News Two men have been arrested by police in relation to a string of petrol station...