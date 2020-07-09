Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

VIDEO: Police sting exposes suburban drug haul

by Chris Calcino
9th Jul 2020 10:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A DRUG haul including MDMA, cannabis, scales and utensils has allegedly been uncovered during a sting on a Cairns home.

Officers from the Far North Tactical Crime Squad executed a search warrant on an Edge Cl home in Kewarra Beach on Wednesday morning.

A 21-year-old man was arrested after the search allegedly located a number of drug utensils, a small amount of cannabis, digital scales and 13 grams of MDMA.

Police have released footage of a sting that allegedly uncovered a drug haul in a suburban Kewarra Beach home. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Police have released footage of a sting that allegedly uncovered a drug haul in a suburban Kewarra Beach home. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

The man has copped five charges, including two counts each of possessing a dangerous drug and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and one count of possessing a drug utensil.

He is scheduled to appear at Cairns Magistrates Court on October 1.

Originally published as VIDEO: Police sting exposes suburban drug haul

More Stories

crime drugs police sting queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Upgrades for Eastern drive left in hands of motorists

        premium_icon Upgrades for Eastern drive left in hands of motorists

        News If you want Gatton’s Eastern Drive upgraded, you need to voice your concerns.

        Man taken to hospital for precautionary spinal injuries

        premium_icon Man taken to hospital for precautionary spinal injuries

        News Paramedics were called to an early morning traffic accident.

        ‘It didn’t work’: Lockyer couple’s failed ganja garden

        premium_icon ‘It didn’t work’: Lockyer couple’s failed ganja garden

        Crime "A wardrobe had been fashioned into a growing facility"

        Record-setting biker dodges charging bull, roos on 18hr ride

        premium_icon Record-setting biker dodges charging bull, roos on 18hr ride

        Cycling & MTB Rebecca took on entire Brisbane Valley Rail Trail in a solo mission