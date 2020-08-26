Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

VIDEO: Man with gun, ammo belt stopped at Qld border

by Danielle O’Neal
26th Aug 2020 9:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has been charged after allegedly trying to drive across the Queensland border with ammunition strapped to his waist and a shotgun in his car.

The 31-year-old Southport man was intercepted in a blue Audi sedan at the Gold Coast Hwy, Bilinga border checkpoint just after midnight on August 18.

Police will allege they seized an ammunition belt with shotgun shells that he was wearing, as well as a quantity of methylamphetamine.

Police have charged a 31-year-old Southport man with multiple offences after he allegedly attempted to cross the border in possession of a shortened firearm, ammunition and drugs.
Police have charged a 31-year-old Southport man with multiple offences after he allegedly attempted to cross the border in possession of a shortened firearm, ammunition and drugs.

 

They also allegedly located a loaded shortened firearm, a quantity of drugs (suboxone and xanax) and drug utensils.

He has been charged with three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, and one count each of unlawful possession of a weapon, authority required to possess explosives, possess utensils or pipes and contravene requirement of community-based orders.

He is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on September 15.

Originally published as VIDEO: Man with gun, ammo belt stopped at Qld border

More Stories

armed crime drugs editors picks qld border weapons

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YEAR 12: No dancing, after parties for coronavirus graduates

        Premium Content YEAR 12: No dancing, after parties for coronavirus graduates

        Education FORMAL night is supposed to be the night of nights for Year 12 graduates, here’s how new COVID restrictions have changed the events for local students.

        Families denied aged care visitation amid latest virus cases

        Premium Content Families denied aged care visitation amid latest virus cases

        News NEW rules are restricting visits to aged care facilities in the Lockyer Valley and...

        Lockyer woman's Ice Break bong spotted by visiting cops

        Premium Content Lockyer woman's Ice Break bong spotted by visiting cops

        Crime A WOMAN who was ‘having a bad day’ advanced towards police, swearing and screaming.

        Detention centre virus cluster may have links to Logan cases

        Premium Content Detention centre virus cluster may have links to Logan cases

        News Qld coronavirus: Latest update on state’s COVID-19 status