Offbeat

VIDEO: Man rows boat down flooded Coast street

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
18th Jan 2020 10:04 AM
GOLD Coast streets have turned to rivers overnight, with one resident swapping a car for a tinny and a set of oars.

Ricky Kroesen has uploaded a video to Twitter of a resident rowing along a street in Southport following eight hours of rain overnight.

In the neighbouring yard, water has almost reached the back of a ute's tray.

A man rows a boat down a Southport street. Photo: Ricky Ricky Kroesen
Picket fences are half submerged while Keebra Park is also flooded in the suburb.

The Gold Coast Seaway - a neighbouring area to Southport - recorded 255mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am this morning.

Meanwhile Loders Creek Dam received a whopping 330mm in the same time period.

The street was swollen by floodwaters. Photo: Ricky Ricky Kroesen
