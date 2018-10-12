Menu
Login

Car has close shave on Warrego
Offbeat

VIDEO: Driver in close shave with truck on the Warrego

Alexia Austin
by
12th Oct 2018 9:20 AM

A TOOWOOMBA man has had a close brush with death, after a truck he was overtaking failed to spot him.

Mark Hills was on the Warrego Hwy travelling from Toowoomba to Brisbane on Tuesday when he decided to overtake two trucks driving in the slow lane.

Halfway through overtaking, the first truck started to cut into his lane.

Car has close call with truck on Warrego Hwy.
Car has close call with truck on Warrego Hwy. Contributed

"There was this truck ahead of him in his lane that was going very slow, and he changed lanes to pass it, almost hitting me," Mr Hills said of the incident.

"It was a bit scary, which is why I slammed on the brakes. I was just hoping that I wouldn't get rear ended in the process."

Mr Hills said the truck driver was oblivious to his presence. 

"I slowed down after that, and I don't remember seeing him again," he said.

Related Items

accident car close call dashcam footage editors picks truck warrego
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man taken to hospital after motorbike fall

    Man taken to hospital after motorbike fall

    News A man in his 50's is in a stable conditoon

    Murphys Creek ready to heat up for third chilli festival

    Murphys Creek ready to heat up for third chilli festival

    News It will be the third year the popular event has been held.

    Swimming lessons are a vital gift that could save a life

    Swimming lessons are a vital gift that could save a life

    News Almost 250 people died in Australian waterways in the last 12 months

    Plainland development 'not easily replicated'

    Plainland development 'not easily replicated'

    News More to come in new development.

    Local Partners