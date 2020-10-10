Menu
Rural Fire Brigade firefighter Kenny Gyemore
WATCH: Cherbourg firey shines as hero at Dalby house fire

Jordan Philp
by
11th Oct 2020 8:33 AM | Updated: 12th Oct 2020 6:30 AM
A CHERBOURG firefighter has shone as a hero in Dalby, springing into action when he was one of the first on the scene of a tragic house fire. .

Enormous plumes of smoke billowed skywards from a Dalby property as a distraught family watched their home quickly become engulfed in flames on Saturday, about 1.35pm. 

Cherbourg Rural Firefighter Kenny Gyemore was across the road visiting his partner on Drury Street when he heard screaming outside. 

That's when he put his experience and training to good use before auxiliary firefighers arrived. 

"My daughter was out cleaning our car, she come in screaming 'dad, there's a fire across the road' so I jumped into action, being a fireman myself, just jumped straight in," he said.

"Just trying to prevent their (the neighbour's house) from getting on fire as well. Trying to do the best I can with what I got."

The tenants of the home watched on in horror as firefighters tried in vain to save the home.

"We've lost everything, and just after we got our lives back together," the mother of two said.

"I don't know what we're going to do."

Multiple fire crews extinguished the flames about 2.15pm.

The Dalby Herald will provide details of any fundraising efforts or GoFundMe information as soon as possible. 

