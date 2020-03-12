Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Car flips on busy Gympie street
News

VIDEO: Car flips on busy Gympie street

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
12th Mar 2020 12:07 PM | Updated: 1:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE

Two people have been taken to Gympie Hospital following a crash on Channon St this morning.

A car has flipped on Channon St this morning.
A car has flipped on Channon St this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported both patients were in a stable condition following the multi-vehicle crash at about 9.55am.

A car has flipped on Channon St this morning.
A car has flipped on Channon St this morning.

"Two stable patients transported to Gympie Hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Channon St at 9.55am," QAS tweeted.

Images from the scene show a white sedan flipped on its top with extensive damage, while video footage showed another sedan had also sustained damage.

A police officer on the scene said traffic would be diverted around the scene until it was clear.

 

EARLIER

EMERGENCY service crews have arrived on the scene of a reported two-vehicle crash in a busy Gympie street this morning.

A car has flipped on Channon St this morning.
A car has flipped on Channon St this morning.

Reports of the crash circulated just before 10am, and images from the scene show a car has flipped on Channon St near Henry St and Myall St.

Traffic interruptions have been reported close to the scene.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kindy building, town hall at risk of permanent closure

        premium_icon Kindy building, town hall at risk of permanent closure

        News The council has already closed the childcare centre, and the hall could be next to go.

        WEATHER: Why we are likely to miss out on any rain this week

        premium_icon WEATHER: Why we are likely to miss out on any rain this week

        Weather Steady rainfall in recent days has been lovely, but will it be sticking around for...

        Region train derailment puts events in doubt

        premium_icon Region train derailment puts events in doubt

        News THE derailment was a significant event.

        Teen admits to lighting fire near house

        premium_icon Teen admits to lighting fire near house

        News Youth awaits sentence after pleading guilty to setting fire