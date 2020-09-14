Victoria’s lowest COVID rise in 11 weeks

Victoria has recorded 35 new coronavirus infections as daily cases continue to trend downwards.

It's the lowest daily increase since 30 cases were reported on June 26 and lower than Saturday's 37 new cases.

It comes after 41 new cases were reported on Sunday, 37 on Saturday and 43 on Friday.

Seven more people have died from the virus, taking the state's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 730.

The total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Victoria since the start of the pandemic is about 19,850.

People walk past police cars outside the Carlton Gardens in Melbourne. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Daniel Pockett

The average daily case number for metropolitan Melbourne has fallen this week and sat at 56.9 on Sunday, down from the high 80s this time last week. In regional Victoria it was 4.1.

The daily average case number is calculated by averaging out the number of new cases over the past 14 days.

The number mystery cases from an unknown source in the past fortnight is 99 for metropolitan Melbourne and five for regional Victoria.

Metropolitan Melbourne must reach an average daily case rate of between 30 and 50 cases over the preceding fortnight to trigger an easing of restrictions from September 28.

In regional Victoria it must be less than five to trigger an easing of stage-three restrictions.

The figures were released by the Department of Health and Human Services over Twitter on Monday morning, with more detail expected later at the Premier's media conference.

It comes as small changes to the strict Melbourne lockdown come into force on Monday as the stage 4 restrictions are extended for another fortnight.

The curfew has been eased by an hour and becomes 9pm to 5am, while the daily exercise allowance has been increased from one hour to two. That can be a continuous period, or two smaller blocks.

Single "bubbles" also come into effect with single people or single parents now able to have one nominated visitor.

Originally published as Victoria's lowest COVID rise in 11 weeks