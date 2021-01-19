Victoria reopens border as tennis player tests positive

Victoria has reopened its border to some parts of Sydney.

In total, 25 of Sydney's LGAs will be classed as an orange zone, along with the Blue Mountains and Wollongong.

Bankstown City, Burwood, Canada Bay City, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield City, Inner West, Liverpool City, Parramatta City and Strathfield Municipality remain classed as red zones.

Premier Daniel Andrews said transmission was still ongoing in those 10 local government areas.

"What the detailed and extensive evaluation of the epidemiological conditions in Sydney has revealed is that transmission and cases are pretty much confined to those 10 local government areas," he said.

"We're not seeing cases and spread or contacts that are in isolation in those other 25 local government areas.

"That's what gives the public health team confidence to provide to me and the government and therefore for decisions to be confirmed about releasing or changing from red to orange, those 25 local government areas."

AUSTRALIAN OPEN PLAYER TESTS POSITIVE

Four more COVID positive cases - including one player - have been linked to Australian Open charter flights, with more players likely to be forced into hard lockdown.

Currently 72 players are confined to their hotel rooms.

"I believe there's one player among the four," Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said in his Monday briefing.

It is understood that all 15 charter flights bringing competitors to Australia have now arrived.

"All four (cases) are associated with the tennis, and they're all tucked away safely in hotel quarantine," Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Mr Andrews said there had been "chatter from the players about quarantine rules but that no one was exempt.

"There's no special treatment here, because the virus doesn't treat you specially. So neither do we.

"This is a wildly infectious pandemic. There are rules that need to be followed. They will not be changed. And that's the basis on which people came here."

OVERSEAS TRAVEL A NO GO

Overseas travel will be off the menu for Australians this year, with tough border restrictions to remain in place even as a COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out, Australia's top health chief has predicted.

Secretary of the Department of Health, Professor Brendan Murphy, who led Australia's coronavirus response in his former role as chief health officer, said it was unlikely the federal government would open the nation's international borders this year.

"I think the answer is probably no. I think we will go most of this year with substantial border restrictions, even if we have a lot of the population vaccinated, we don't know whether that will prevent transmission of the virus and it is likely that quarantine will continue

for some time," Prof Murphy told ABC TV.

"One of the things about this virus is that the rule book has been made up as we go. I was very careful early on, I remember saying this to the Prime Minister, I don't want to predict more than two or three months ahead.

"The world is changing so at the moment we have this light at the end of the tunnel, the vaccine, so we will go as safely and as fast as we can to get the population vaccinated and we will look at what happens then."

It comes as Australia approaches the one year anniversary of closing its international borders - a call that was made by Prof Murphy.

"That was probably the most momentous day of my time. It was February 1,'' he said.

"I remember, I was actually in Melbourne on that day visiting family. And I looked at the news, saw the situation in China and phoned Minister Hunt and phoned the Prime Minister and had a series of meetings that day. And the borders were closed at 9pm that night. Which is an extraordinary thing. And I think that our border measures, in retrospect, have been one of the reasons why we have never really had significant community transmission, other than that second wave in Victoria."

NSW

There are no restrictions around travelling to or from regional or rural NSW, or other areas of NSW.

However, NSW Health currently recommends delaying non-essential travel within NSW, especially between Greater Sydney and regional and rural areas.

There are no permits required for people entering NSW from interstate.

FACE MASKS

In Greater Sydney (including Wollongong, Central Coast and Blue Mountains, face masks are mandatory in certain indoor settings.

A $200 on the spot fine will apply if you do not comply with the requirements to wear a face mask.

Children aged 12 and under are exempt but are encouraged to wear masks where practicable.

Places where face masks must be worn

You must wear a face mask indoors when you enter or work at

*retail or business premises that provides goods or services to the public including

*supermarkets

*shopping centres

*banks

*post offices

*hairdressers.

*residential aged care facilities (visitors, not residents).

Premises that are used for the purpose of providing health services are not retail premises or business premises.

Face masks are also mandatory when you are using public transport or are a passenger in a taxi or rideshare vehicle when you are waiting at a public transport waiting area (such as a bus stop, train platform or taxi rank) for all staff in hospitality venues and casinos for patrons using gaming services.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Travellers are not permitted to travel to South Australia from the Greater Sydney, Central Coast and Wollongong areas unless they are an essential traveller or an exempt person.

From January 17, travellers from the Greater Brisbane area do not have to undergo 14 days of self-quarantine upon arrival in South Australia but must submit to a COVID-19 test on day 1, 5 and 12.

VICTORIA

Victoria will reopen its border to the majority of Sydney from 6pm on January 18.

The traffic light-style system permits travel from "green zones" (no quarantine required) and "orange zones" (travellers required to be tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arrival and isolate until they receive a negative result).

People in Brisbane are allowed to travel to Victoria without needing to apply for an exemption under a relaxation of the state's border restrictions.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

All arrivals to the Northern Territory (NT) must: fill in a Border Entry Form and

complete 14 days of mandatory supervised quarantine at their own expense, if they have recently been in an active declared COVID-19 hot spot. This includes children returning from a hotspot.

QUEENSLAND

Most people can travel freely to Queensland unless they have been in a COVID-19 hotspot or in any part of NSW. Road border checkpoints are in place and border passes are required for anyone entering Queensland from NSW.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Interstate travel is permitted into and around WA, depending on where travellers have come from and who they've had contact with in the 14 days prior to travel. They are also subject to conditions, including completing a G2G PASS declaration prior to entry.

The ACT, NT, SA and Tasmania are deemed very low risk. Travellers from Victoria are required to self-quarantine for 14 days at their own expense. Quwwnland and NSW trravllers - deemed medium risk - must wear masks, sel-quarantine for 14 days and will be tested within 48 hours of arrival.

TASMANIA

Travellers from the Greater Brisbane region as well as Greater Sydney, the Northern Beaches and Wollongong must self-quarantine on arrival for 14 days.

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY

Non-ACT residents are banned from entering the territory if they have been in a COVID-19 affected area of NSW.

