Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Victoria records two new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
28th Oct 2020 8:55 AM

 

Victoria has recorded two new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and two more deaths.

It takes the state's death toll to 819.

It comes after Victoria recorded no new cases on Monday - the first time in 139 days, and then again on Tuesday.

Melbourne's 14-day rolling average is well below the safe threshold of five, falling from 2.8 to 2.7 overnight. There are three cases from an unknown source.

Regional Victoria's 14-day rolling average has now hit zero.

 

Chin Chin Melbourne restaurant owner Chris Lucas prepares to reopen with the help of Stephen Giderson from Whizz Cleaning. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Paul Jeffers
Chin Chin Melbourne restaurant owner Chris Lucas prepares to reopen with the help of Stephen Giderson from Whizz Cleaning. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Paul Jeffers

 

Some venues, such as Prahran steakhouse Angus & Bon, were even that eager to get back trading they reopened at midnight.

Retailers Kmart and Spotlight also opened for business at midnight with lines of customers stretching down hundreds of metres down the street.

Premier Daniel Andrews will front the media later on Wednesday.

 

 

 

Originally published as Victoria records two new virus cases

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Premium Content Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Politics United Australia Party boss Clive Palmer says it’s his right to claim Labor will introduce a death tax, despite being unable to produce any concrete evidence.

        WARNING: Farmers crops targeted by new invasive pest

        Premium Content WARNING: Farmers crops targeted by new invasive pest

        News FARMERS warned to be on high alert for fast spreading pest found in Western Downs...

        STORM SURGE: 4000+ homes without power

        Premium Content STORM SURGE: 4000+ homes without power

        Weather HOMES are without power after large storm cells ripped across the region. DETAILS...

        High winds, severe thunderstorms tracking towards Lockyer

        Premium Content High winds, severe thunderstorms tracking towards Lockyer

        News STRONG winds and severe storms are heading towards the Lockyer Valley and...