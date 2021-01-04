Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Victoria's coronavirus cluster source remains unfound
News

Victoria records three new cases

by Anthony Piovesan
4th Jan 2021 9:05 AM

Victoria has recorded three new locally acquired cases of coronavirus on Monday as 32,468 Victorians were tested in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health also confirmed one new case in overseas arrivals.

There are 36 active COVID-19 cases across the state.

It comes as health officials revealed a plan for a zero-case day by as early as this weekend as they look to ease restrictions by mid-January.

Under the state's COVID response strategy, multiple consecutive days of zero new cases could see a lifting of restrictions.

This would mean the limit on private gatherings could be eased back to 30 by mid-January after being reduced to 15.

People would also no longer have to wear masks indoors outside their homes.

Originally published as Victoria records three new cases

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Exciting opportunity’ for Lockyer as cannery seek investors

        Premium Content ‘Exciting opportunity’ for Lockyer as cannery seek investors

        Business Stage one of the $80m project is set to commence this year, with its managing director expecting government approval within the month. DETAILS:

        Laidley woman’s life changing scratchie win to bring in 2021

        Premium Content Laidley woman’s life changing scratchie win to bring in 2021

        News A Lockyer Valley woman has had a huge win on a scratchie taking home $200k as her...

        The key priorities for Lockyer Valley locals & leaders 2021

        Premium Content The key priorities for Lockyer Valley locals & leaders 2021

        News We take a look at the key projects and stories to follow in the New Year.

        Police clear up confusion after bizarre Google message

        Premium Content Police clear up confusion after bizarre Google message

        Offbeat A weird search engine result may have been the cause of some uncertainty