CORONAVIRUS LIVE: NSW reveals post-Christmas virus rules

Victoria has recorded zero new cases of coronavirus, but it's not great news in NSW where more cases are recorded and Boxing Day sales struggle

NSW RULES POST-CHRISTMAS REVEALED

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced what virus restrictions will be in place in the state following Christmas.

Speaking at a press conference on Boxing Day, Ms Berejiklian said that restrictions both in the Northern Beaches and Greater Sydney would revert back to what they were before December 23.

She said there was one difference compared to the stay at home rules prior to Christmas.

Those in the northern part of the Northern Beaches - north of the Narrabeen Bridge - are allowed to have five people at an outdoor gathering but not allowed to have anyone at indoor gatherings.

Those in the southern part of the Northern Beaches are allowed to have 10 people at an outdoor gathering.

Over Christmas people in the northern region were allowed to have five visitors at their homes, while people in the south could have 10 guests at their homes.

Those in Greater Sydney also revert back to the rules of December 23, with no more than 10 people allowed in a household.

Ms Berejiklian said people from the northern part of the Northern Beaches should not go to the southern part and vice versa.

"If you're in Greater Sydney, do not go to the Northern Beaches," she said.

The restrictions will last until midnight on December 30, leaving the possibility open for restrictions to change for New Year's Eve.

"In the next few days we'll let people know what New Year's Eve looks like," Ms Berejiklian said.

"Our strategy is to nip this in the bud as soon as we can."

The new rules come into effect from 12.01am on December 27.

The lack of restrictions in regional NSW continues, Ms Berejiklian said.

It comes after NSW recorded nine new virus cases on Saturday.

More to come.

300 ATTEND PARTY ON BRONTE BEACH

A man will face court after he allegedly refused to comply with a move-on notice at a Christmas party held at Sydney's Bronte Beach.

NSW Police said a move-on notice was issued and the crowd dispersed.

However they will allege a 25-year-old didn't listen and he has been issued with a court attendance notice for failing to comply with the move-on order.

Hundreds of "irresponsible" travellers partying beachside have been slammed by health officials after police and the riot squad were forced to kick the rowdy group out due to social distancing concerns.

The hundreds-strong mob began to form on the grass at Bronte Beach Park in the afternoon, with revellers in Santa hats blasting music, drinking and mingling closely together despite the current COVID-19 restrictions.

NINE NEW COVID CASES IN NSW

NSW has recorded nine new coronavirus cases on Boxing Day, with eight linked to the northern beaches cluster.

One of the new cases in Saturday's figures is a child who tested positive after the 8pm cut-off period but was announced on Friday.

They are linked to Paddington Alimentari deli and cafe.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said nearly 40,000 tests were conducted on Christmas Day.

It comes after the state recorded seven new local cases on Christmas Day following a record turnout for testing.

SHOPPERS SHUN CBD BOXING DAY SALES

City retailers hoping for bumper Boxing Day sales have been dealt a major blow, after Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged shoppers to "think twice" before heading to the CBD.

Far from the usual long lines and heaving crowds, the Boxing Day sales at Pitt St Mall started eerily quiet.

At 6am barricades were set up to control queues but barely any shoppers showed up. By 9:30am a modest crowd was forming at Pitt St Mall, resembling a busy shopping day but still nowhere near the crowds of previous years.

Police and COVID marshalls were stationed at major entrances to Myer and Westfield to keep an eye on shoppers, but there was not enough people to even form a line.

Natasha Birt has been coming to the Boxing Day sales every year since she was 18, and wasn't going to stop now.

"It's really quiet ... I bring the kids every year and we came early at 6am to avoid the crowds, and once we do what we need we'll head home," Natasha said

"I think still getting that experience of everyone coming in, as long as you stay safe, sanitise, and keep your masks on it's okay," she said.

With another seven confirmed COVID cases on Saturday - and concerns of clusters in Paddington and Circular Quay - both the Premier and NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant cautioned shoppers against heading to town.

"It's proving to be constrained, but we can't be too careful under these circumstances. We know this is not the easiest message to give to those retailers, but want to discourage people from going to the CBD tomorrow. Please limit your activity," Ms Berejiklian said.

"If you are going shopping in the CBD, please make sure you wear a mask.

"We've ­already been in contact with retailers to make sure that there's social distancing."

Four of the new cases, which were identified in the 24 hours to 8pm on Christmas Eve after a record 69,809 tests, were directly linked to the Avalon cluster.

An eighth case, confirmed after 8pm and so to be included in the COVID tally released on Saturday, was revealed to be a child linked to the emerging Paddington Alimentari Deli cluster, which is now at four.

Health officials are urging diners and those who ord­ered takeaway meals from the venue between December 17 and 19 to get tested.

A separate plea has been made to anyone that attended the Paragon Hotel Sports Bar, with three confirmed cases linked to the venue, along with those who visited Australia Square, the MLC Centre and Chifley Square. A full and updated list of venue alerts can be found here.

Retailers had been hoping for bumper Boxing Day sales, with massive discounts of as much as 75 per cent. Clothing, footwear and accessories were to be among the stock to be offloaded at heavily-discounted prices.

CBD retailers were broadly supportive of the health advice, but were gutted to lose shoppers on the biggest trading day of the year.

"Boxing Day is the biggest day on the retail calendar, and to have people discouraged from attending shops in the CBD is incredibly disappointing, especially as retailers have worked so hard to ensure their businesses are COVID-safe," Australian Retailers Association CEO Paul Zahra said.

"While we support the NSW government in their response to keep the community safe, there's no doubt this directive will have an effect on Boxing Day trade.

"For people not wanting to head into the CBD, there are still plenty of online options available to snap up a bargain."

CBD shops will remain open, but shopping centre giant Westfield has urged bargain-hunters to don face masks.

"We strongly encourage customers wear a face mask in line with the latest NSW government recommendations," a Westfield spokesman said.

The advice not to shop in the CBD will hammer smaller retailers who only have stores in the CBD and cannot rely on online sales to account for lost trade.

CBD Sydney Chamber of Commerce's Angela Vithoulkas said small retailers who feed off the department store foot traffic on Boxing Day would be devastated.

"Boxing Day is such a huge sales day. Every year it makes up for the notoriously quiet January in the CBD," Ms Vithoulkas said.

"The CBD was already a ghost town in the lead-up to Christmas, so to miss out on Boxing Day sales will devastate small businesses.

"I've been in business in the CBD for 30 years and I have never seen it this quiet.

"The directive to stay away from the CBD on Boxing Day has taken away a chance to make up for lost business during COVID-19.

"There won't be thousands of people that normally flood into the CBD on New Year's Eve either."

Shoppers are expected to flood suburban shopping centres in Parramatta, Liverpool, Penrith, Castle Hill and Bondi Junction, according to Shopping Centre Council of Australia CEO Angus Nardi.

"Operationally, we're prepared across all centres as we're aware that the advice for people to both avoid the CBD and consider shopping locally could see increased visitation to suburban centres, which have been able to trade on Boxing Day since the government's 2015 trading hour reforms," Mr Nardi said.

Latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows Nov­ember was the biggest month in Australia's online shopping history, climbing by 55.6 per cent year-on-year. In the same month overall retail sales also rose by 13.2 per cent to $31.1 billion.

VICTORIA REMAINS ON TRACK

Victoria has recorded its 57th day with no community transmission of coronavirus, with no new cases recorded in the community nor in hotel quarantine.

A total of 4,907 tests were processed overnight.

Victorians have been doing the right thing to stay on top of the coronavirus over the holiday period, with higher than expected testing numbers helping to continue a 56-day streak without community transmission.

The state recorded no new cases on Christmas Day.

There are just 10 active infections in Victoria and nine of these people are in quarantine while the other is at home in self-isolation.

More than 11,300 results were processed over 24 hours, higher than expected for this period.

Public officials have urged Victorians to be vigilant over the holidays and anyone with symptoms has been asked to get tested without delay.

David Penzhorn, Robyn Penzhorn, Graham, Kenna, 11 weeks, and Chantelle Allan enjoy Christmas lunch on the Yarra Picture: Sarah Matray

Some testing sites will have reduced capacity until January 2 but more than 60 locations will stay open across the state.

It comes as NSW on Friday recorded seven new locally transmitted infections and tested more than 69,000 people.

Of those, six were linked to the northern beaches cluster and the other was a worker.

Originally published as Victoria records no new cases as virus-free run continues