Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Victoria recorded 45 new coronavirus cases and four deaths as pressure mounts on the premier to ease restrictions in Melbourne quicker.
Victoria recorded 45 new coronavirus cases and four deaths as pressure mounts on the premier to ease restrictions in Melbourne quicker.
Politics

Victoria records 45 new virus cases and four deaths

by Anthony Piovesan
18th Sep 2020 9:55 AM

Victoria recorded 45 new coronavirus cases and four deaths on Friday, according to Sky News.

It comes after the state recorded just 28 cases on Thursday, with the average daily case number for metropolitan Melbourne dropping to 44.4, meaning the city is on track to a scheduled easing of restrictions.

Metropolitan Melbourne must reach an average daily case rate of between 30 and 50 cases over the preceding fortnight to trigger an easing of lockdown measures from September 28.

The daily average in regional Victoria on Thursday was 2.9.

Premier Daniel Andrews will front the media later on Friday.

Originally published as Victoria records 45 new virus cases

coronavirus health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer Valley local killed in plane crash identified

        Premium Content Lockyer Valley local killed in plane crash identified

        News TRIBUTES have started to pour for the pilot who died in a tragic accident this morning in Gatton

        Dry spring calls for Lockyer water restriction plan

        Premium Content Dry spring calls for Lockyer water restriction plan

        News AS water levels drop, Lockyer and Somerset residents should start cutting their...

        Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, CHO

        Premium Content Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, CHO

        News Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, Chief Health Officer

        New-look Valley Raptors secure top draft pick, double header

        Premium Content New-look Valley Raptors secure top draft pick, double header

        Cricket ONE of crickets rising stars will take to the field for the Gatton-based Valley...