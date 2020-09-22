Victoria has recorded a slight spike in virus cases with 28, and three more deaths according to Sky News.

It comes after the state recorded just 11 on Monday - the state's lowest daily tally since June 16.

Melbourne's 14-day average continues its downward trend, dipping to 34.4.

It means the city could be on track to an easing of restrictions before the scheduled date in late October.

Metropolitan Melbourne must reach an average daily case rate of between 30 and 50 cases over the preceding fortnight to trigger an easing of lockdown measures from September 28.

The 14-day rolling average for regional Victoria is at 1.6 as of Monday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews raised the possibility of easing some restrictions as early as Sunday.

"We are poised to take some significant steps, albeit they are safe and steady steps on Sunday," he said on Monday.

"We are in that 30-50 band and it looks like we are going to stay there. That is really very, very important."

Mr Andrews will front the media later on Tuesday.

Originally published as Victoria records 28 new virus cases