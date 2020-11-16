Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Testing blitz opens to asymptomatic Melbourne residents
News

Victoria records 17th zero virus day

by Jack Paynter
16th Nov 2020 8:28 AM

Victoria has recorded its 17th straight day of zero new coronavirus cases and no deaths.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed zero new infections and no deaths on Monday morning.

The number of active cases remains steady at three, while there are no infections from an unknown source.

A total of 6695 tests results were received in the past 24 hours, which has fallen steadily from the 20,819 people tested on Thursday.

The last positive cases of coronavirus in Victoria were on October 30 when four infections were recorded.

Victoria hasn't recorded 17 or more consecutive days of zero new COVID-19 cases since between February 1 and 21.

Victoria has recorded 20,345 coronavirus cases and 819 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 19,523 people having recovered as of Monday.

Two Victorians are in hospital with coronavirus.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Victoria records 17th zero virus day

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man with burns rushed to hospital in Brisbane

        Premium Content Man with burns rushed to hospital in Brisbane

        News A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital in Brisbane after suffering burns late last night

        Temperatures soar as four-day heatwave sets in

        Premium Content Temperatures soar as four-day heatwave sets in

        Weather Temperatures soar as five-day heatwave sets in

        PHOTOS: Cutness overload at Flagstone Book Week day

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Cutness overload at Flagstone Book Week day

        News FAIRIES, unicorns, wolves and farmers, the list continues of special characters at...

        Gatton man assaults teenage son, says it’s 'his right'

        Premium Content Gatton man assaults teenage son, says it’s 'his right'

        News A man pleaded not guilty to assaulting his then 13-year-old son