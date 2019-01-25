46.6C - the hottest city on Earth

Beachgoers took a chance to cool off at Glenelg Beach in Adelaide on Thursday. Picture: Kelly Barnes/AAP

THE records keep tumbling.

A day after a number of South Australian locations - including Adelaide - registered their hottest days on record, Victorians sweated through what could have been the hottest night on record.

South Australia's energy network was pushed to the brink.

The mercury reached 46.6C at the city's West Tce station at 3.36pm, breaking the previous record of 46.1C, which was set on January 12, 1939, earning Adelaide the title of the hottest city on the planet, the Adelaide Advertiser reported.

And more heat records are expected to topple today.

Melbourne will reach a top of 44C about 2.30pm, forecasters say, making it the hottest day since Black Saturday in 2009 when bushfires killed 173 people.

Zac Martin-Peddey from Semaphore drinks water as the ground paver temperature reaches 63.9C and the air temperature hits 46.9C. Picture Mark Brake

In the north of the state, temperatures will go even higher. Mildura is expected to peak at 47C today, while Bairnsdale and Sale in the east could get to 45C and break their existing heat records.

It's bad news for the thousands of Victorians who were without power overnight after the state's third generator shut down. Authorities have been unable to rule out further blackouts today.

Michael Efron, senior forecaster with the Bureau of Meteorology in Victoria, told news.com.au the day would start out hot and get hotter, before a cool change drops temperatures by more than 20 degrees in just half an hour.

"We expect the maximum temperature in Melbourne will be 44C about 2.30pm or 3pm before a southerly change that will bring squally winds and drop temperatures significantly.

"The highest temperatures are expected in the north but parts of Gippsland could break records."

He said the warm weather from central Victoria had "built up" before being dragged south into Victoria.

Last night, parts of Melbourne recorded minimum overnight temperatures of 30.9C (Essendon) and 25.7C (CBD). Mr Efron said early indications were that records might have been nudged but the team will know more once they're able to take a more detailed look.

Victoria is experiencing its hottest day since February 7, 2009, when fires destroyed properties across the state and claimed 173 lives.

The devastation after Black Saturday at Kinglake, Victoria. Picture: Michael Abicare

The initial forecast for today had Melbourne reaching a top of 42C, but the Bureau revised that figure.

Authorities are urging people not to take risks during today's stifling heat, not to leave children in cars or swim at unpatrolled beaches.

Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio said it wouldn't hurt if Victorians turned off dishwashers, kitchen appliances, washing machines and pool pumps.

Forecast weather for Adelaide this week.

"What we are asking Victorians to do is just be aware and be mindful that the activities we undertake when we're home do put that further pressure on our energy system," she told reporters on Thursday.

The potentially record-breaking day of weather in Victoria follows South Australia's own record-breaking weather on Thursday.

Adelaide's mercury reached 46.6C yesterday, toppling a heat record from 1939.

A business in Adelaide called it a day early yesterday. Picture: Emma Brasier/AAP

PEOPLE TOLD TO LEAVE AS BUSHFIRE RAGES

Tasmanians are feeling the heat too as temperatures head towards the high 30s and bushfires rage out of control.

Residents in south and central parts of the state being told to leave their homes. The hazard is set to peak from 5am on Friday, with temperatures in the high 30s and wind gusts of up to 90km/h likely to fan dozens of fires already burning across the state.

Eight new fires started on Thursday, adding to 50 others across the state, with two-thirds considered uncontained. Some 64,000 hectares of land has been burned.

"The best thing people can do in these conditions is leave early," the Tasmania Fire Service warned on Thursday. "A fire under the expected conditions can move very quickly with the potential for embers starting fires up to 20km ahead.

"Even those whose homes are well prepared to defend against fire will find their property is not defendable in these conditions."

Adding to the challenge for fire crews on Friday, forecast winds mean waterbombing aircraft will be grounded.

Ground crews will be stepped up to try and cover the loss of aircraft but efforts will be prioritised in terms of human safety and property defence.

Several fires have the potential to threaten communities. A blaze at central Great Pine Tier could bear down on Shannon, Waddamana, Hilltop and Penstock Lagoon and the Gell River fire southwest of Hobart - which has been burning since December 28 - could reach Geeveston.

One house has been lost near central Miena, while residents remain on alert at Barren Tier, Zeehan, Rosebery, Lynch Hill, Tods Corner, Penstock Lagoon, Tahune Airwalk and Liawenee.

A statewide fire ban is in place until Monday.

Members of the Claude Road Fire Brigade battling blazes in Tasmania's Central Highlands. Picture: Claude Road Fire Brigade

AUSTRALIA DAY FORECASTS - MOSTLY SUNNY

Sydney's cloudy weather is clearing for Australia Day where temperatures are expected to reach a top of 33C and stay sunny throughout the day.

Newcastle to the north will reach 35C and Wollongong will nudge 30C.

Queenslanders will experience a hot day but showers are expected. In Brisbane, temperatures could reach 32C but it'll be cloudy. Townsville will reach 31C but showers are expected to continue from Friday all the way through to Monday.

Melbournewill reach a top of 27C after 44C on Friday. The cool change is expected to hit about 3pm this afternoon ahead of cooler days - Sunday will be 24C and Monday will be 29C.

It's a similar story in Adelaide, where relief is on the way after record-breaking heat on Thursday and another hot one today. The Australia Day forecast for the City of Churches is 29C and partly cloudy.

Hobartis in the grip of a heatwave as firefighters do their best to contain bushfires. Cooler temperatures for Australia Day (27C) and Sunday (23C) should help their cause.

Perthwill be sunny and 31C on Saturday, before temperatures spike to 34C on Sunday and 35C on Monday.

It'll be hot in Alice Springs and Darwinon Australia Day, with temperatures expected to reach 42C and 32C respectively.

What's it like where you are? Continue the conversation: rohan.smith1@news.com.au | @ro_smith