‘Appalling’ hidden impact of drought

Horses are being kept in appalling conditions. Picture: RSPCA Queensland

HORSES left in "appalling conditions" have been so hungry they are down to skin and bone.

RSPCA Queensland inspectors have seized several horses and said they sadly expected more to arrive at shelters next week.

"We understand only too well about drought conditions but hay, although expensive, is available and it's an owner's responsibility to make certain their animals are fed," chief inspector Daniel Young said.

"If they genuinely can't afford to keep them then they need to make other arrangements such as a rescue group or agistment."

RSPCA inspectors have seized eight horses. Picture: RSPCA Queensland

The horror treatment comes as other impacts of drought are being felt across the country, with the price of lamb and beef skyrocketing and a Sunday roast becoming increasingly out-of-reach for many Aussies.

Eight horses are now at RSPCA Queensland's Wacol shelter and another eight are expected in the next week.

They expect another eight to arrive next week. Picture: RSPCA Queensland

Shelter manager Nanda Ten Grotenhuis said they desperately needed foster carers who could take some of the horses.

"Some areas, particularly around the Gold Coast, still have ample feed, but the RSPCA also organises feed for all foster carers," she said.

"We simply don't have the space to keep them onsite once they are ready to be rehomed.

"We also have two beautiful miniature horses that are looking for a home. They were in terrible condition when they came in but they're in great shape now."

Owners can’t afford hay because of the drought. Picture: RSPCA Queensland