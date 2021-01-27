Menu
Andrew Shih was attacked in Dawson Phipps Park in Gatton on January 20.
Victim says attacker used racial slurs in alleged assault

Lachlan Mcivor
27th Jan 2021 1:02 PM
A MAN who was allegedly brutally assaulted in a Lockyer Valley park said his attacker hurled racial slurs at him before repeatedly punching him in the head.

Andrew Shih was walking his dog in the evening on Wednesday, January 20 at Dawson Phipps Park in Gatton.

“Suddenly, a racist man came out of nowhere yelling at me ‘go back to where you’re from, I’m gonna … kill you’,” he wrote on Facebook.

“He then beat me down to the ground and kept punching my head.

“I was eventually sent to the hospital and hospitalised overnight.

“I suffered from severe concussion with some memory loss and had multiple bruises and abrasions on my face, knees, elbows, hands, and hip.

“It will take a long time for my brain to fully recover as it impairs my memory and the ability to process information.

“Unfortunately, I did not bring my phone with me as I thought it would just be a normal afternoon to me and my dog.”

The alleged attack occurred about 5.40pm.

It is understood police are not investigating it as a racially motivated attack but racial slurs were used in the alleged assault.

Mr Shih is calling on anyone who witnessed the alleged attack to contact police.

Gatton Police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said earlier in the week the incident may have followed an altercation with a motorist driving a white ute.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, call Gatton police on 4631 6999 or Crime Stoppers on 131 444.

