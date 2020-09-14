Victim pushed to the ground, threatened in alleged attack

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 11 charged with one count each of contravention of domestic violence order and possess restricted item. Picture: Contributed

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 11 charged with one count each of contravention of domestic violence order and possess restricted item. Picture: Contributed

AN ALLEGED domestic violence offender had his bail application refused in court due to his history of breaching court orders and safety concerns for the victim.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 11 charged with one count each of contravention of domestic violence order and possess restricted item.

The defendant's lawyer Doug Winning presented a bail application on behalf of his client and requested briefs of evidence.

Police prosecutor Jess King objected to bail being granted to the defendant, saying it was a serious example of domestic violence, with actual violence alleged to have occurred.

Ms King said the defendant allegedly pushed the victim, causing her to fall and hit her head.

"She suffered a shoulder injury as a result," she said.

She said the defendant displayed aggressive and threatening behaviour by producing a weapon (an extendable baton) and threatened to hit the victim while she was on the floor.

She said a witness called police after hearing the disturbance.

The court heard the defendant provided a different version to police.

Ms King said the defendant had a propensity to breach court orders and there were no conditions that could manage the risk of him committing further offences or endangering the safety of the victim.

The defendant's lawyer Doug Winning said his client had been in a relationship with the victim for four years, until they ended things about one month ago.

Mr Winning said a man, who his client believed to be the victim's new partner, kicked in the door to the motel room he was staying in and allegedly attacked his client with an iron bar while wearing a balaclava.

"He received a fractured skull and nine staples to his head," he said.

"The matter is being investigated by Rockhampton Police."

He said on September 10, his client was invited to the victim's house, and once there he started going from room to room to check no one else was there.

He said an argument developed, but his client denied there was any physical assault or aggression on his part.

"He says the extendable baton was owned and possessed by the victim," he said.

"It wasn't found on his person when police arrived.

"The injury to the victim was an abrasion to her right shoulder - it was not serious in nature."

He said both his client and the victim had orders against each other and both had allegedly breached those orders in the past.

He asked Magistrate Cameron Press to consider granting him bail on conditions that would protect the victim.

Mr Press refused to grant the defendant bail, saying he posed an unacceptable risk of committing further offences and endangering the safety of the victim.

The defendant was remanded in custody to appear on November 11.