Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Helen Salaris, wife of Tony Salaris, and her daughters speak to media about the death of Tony.
Helen Salaris, wife of Tony Salaris, and her daughters speak to media about the death of Tony.
Crime

Teenager in court over grandfather's death

by Caroline Schelle
12th Dec 2019 1:25 PM

A teenage boy has appeared in court charged with murder over the death of a 73-year-old grandfather in suburban Melbourne.

The 17-year-old is accused of killing Antonio Salaris, who died near his Kilsyth home in August 2018.

It was the first time the teen - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has been in custody.

The court was told there was CTV footage available in the case, and also forensic evidence, including DNA, that needed to be analysed.

The boy will appear in court for a committal mention in April.

More Stories

Show More
antonio salaris crime murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Neighbour fearful development could ruin his ‘heritage home’

        premium_icon Neighbour fearful development could ruin his ‘heritage home’

        News A resident claims the vibrations, odour, noise and vermin from a new development will ruin his ‘heritage home’ and his town.

        REVEALED: The most enlightened decorators in the Somerset

        REVEALED: The most enlightened decorators in the Somerset

        News The winners have been announced for the 2019 Somerset Christmas Lights...

        Santa ditches sleigh for vintage Ford for Gatton carnival

        Santa ditches sleigh for vintage Ford for Gatton carnival

        News Santa Claus is coming to town, and he’s bringing all the Christmas cheer with...

        Hope dies for inseparable mum and daughter

        premium_icon Hope dies for inseparable mum and daughter

        News Hope dies for mum, daughter with unbreakable bond