Veterans’ support group still providing essential service

A LOCKYER veterans support group is assuring the community it is still available to help, despite the doors being closed.

Due to the Federal Government’s coronavirus restrictions, many groups and charity organisations, including local veterans charity Bootstraps, have had to close their doors to the public.

But Bootstraps founder Sam Kavanagh wants to assure everyone that Bootstraps is still available to help.

“While we can’t take walk-ins at the moment, Bootstraps is still open and looking to help any veterans in need,” Mr Kavanagh said.

Bootstraps offers a wide range of support measures for veterans and their families, including offering access to professional mental and general health services for those in need.

Under Mr Kavanagh’s leadership, the group has also undertaken larger projects to make the lives of veterans doing it tough a little easier.

“Due to the changing times we have had to change our approach. So we are asking the community for donations so we can keep helping those in need,” Mr Kavanagh said.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald praised Mr Kavanagh and his team for their efforts to date and acknowledged the effort the group has gone to, to adapt to the challenge posed by coronavirus.

“The more support Bootstraps receives from the community, the more work they’re able to do,” Mr McDonald said.

Bootstraps is a not-for-profit registered charity, and any donation made to Bootstraps is 100 per cent tax deductible.

“We need your help now so that we can continue to help our community’s veterans in the future,” Mr Kavanagh said

For more information, or to get in touch with Bootstraps, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BTSTRAPS.