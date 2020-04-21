Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald and Bootstraps founder Sam Kavanagh. PHOTO: Supplied
Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald and Bootstraps founder Sam Kavanagh. PHOTO: Supplied
News

Veterans’ support group still providing essential service

Ali Kuchel
21st Apr 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCKYER veterans support group is assuring the community it is still available to help, despite the doors being closed.

Due to the Federal Government’s coronavirus restrictions, many groups and charity organisations, including local veterans charity Bootstraps, have had to close their doors to the public.

But Bootstraps founder Sam Kavanagh wants to assure everyone that Bootstraps is still available to help.

“While we can’t take walk-ins at the moment, Bootstraps is still open and looking to help any veterans in need,” Mr Kavanagh said.

Bootstraps offers a wide range of support measures for veterans and their families, including offering access to professional mental and general health services for those in need.

Under Mr Kavanagh’s leadership, the group has also undertaken larger projects to make the lives of veterans doing it tough a little easier.

“Due to the changing times we have had to change our approach. So we are asking the community for donations so we can keep helping those in need,” Mr Kavanagh said.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald praised Mr Kavanagh and his team for their efforts to date and acknowledged the effort the group has gone to, to adapt to the challenge posed by coronavirus.

“The more support Bootstraps receives from the community, the more work they’re able to do,” Mr McDonald said.

Bootstraps is a not-for-profit registered charity, and any donation made to Bootstraps is 100 per cent tax deductible.

“We need your help now so that we can continue to help our community’s veterans in the future,” Mr Kavanagh said

For more information, or to get in touch with Bootstraps, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BTSTRAPS.

bootstraps coronavirusgatton jim mcdonald lockyer valley sam kavanagh veterans support
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to become a naturalist in your own backyard

        premium_icon How to become a naturalist in your own backyard

        Pets & Animals Take advantage of your downtime to get back to nature and observe the animals living in your yard. You never know, you might even discover a new species.

        Returning deputy ‘humbled’ by councillors’ votes

        premium_icon Returning deputy ‘humbled’ by councillors’ votes

        News Lockyer Valley’s deputy mayor said any of the councillors could do the job.

        BAILED: Man accused of drug assault to live with parents

        premium_icon BAILED: Man accused of drug assault to live with parents

        News A man charged with serious assault and robbery over a drug dispute has been...

        Emergency services called to scene of mystery chemical spill

        premium_icon Emergency services called to scene of mystery chemical spill

        News Firefighters and paramedics have been called out to a chemical spill.