Veteran ex-cop’s son sentenced for importing steroids

The former cop son of one of NSW's most senior retired police officers has been sentenced for importing large amounts of illegal bodybuilding drugs.

Daniel Katsogiannis, whose father is retired award-winning Detective Superintendent Arthur Katsogiannis, was fined $10,000 and ordered to do 400 hours of community service on Thursday.

Daniel and Arthur Katsogiannis.

Downing Centre Local Court magistrate Philip Stewart said Katsogiannis will also have to report to a supervisor during his three-year community correction order.

On Monday the 32-year-old pleaded guilty to importing a Tier 1 prohibited substance, which carries a maximum penalty of five years' in jail.

Five other charges were withdrawn against Katsogiannis - who began a short-lived career as an officer himself in 2013 - while another prohibited import offence was taken into account upon sentence.

The Wattle Grove man imported hundreds of vials of white powder said to contain human growth hormone, as well as DMMA - a stimulant found in many pre-workout products - and anabolic steroid DHEA in 2018.

Katsogiannis Jr outside Downing Centre Courts in Sydney this week. Picture: Peter Rae

Katsogiannis began a short-lived career as an officer himself in 2013 and owns online supplements store Flex Nutrition Depot.

Australian Border Force said that between June and November 2018 investigators intercepted six consignments suspected to contain performance and image-enhancing drugs before raiding Katsogiannis' home in August and December, seizing a large quantity of anabolic steroids.

Katsogiannis, who has previously been diagnosed with body dysmorphia disorder, was arrested days after his father retired in December 2018.

Arthur Katsogiannis retired in 2018. Picture: Dylan Robinson