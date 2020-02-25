Menu
Over 60s playing group, with Lockyer Coordinator Mike Nowlan and Ipswich Coordinator Darion Parise shaking hands.
News

Veteran cricketers formalise new union with weekend matchup

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
25th Feb 2020 10:00 AM

CRICKET: Over 60s cricketers from Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley formalised their merger with a matchup on Sunday.

Players from both clubs formed mixed teams for the match at Cahill Park, with individual performances from players helping pick the 1st and 2nd Division for the coming season.

For almost 90 overs, the two teams went head-to-head, with victory being decided by a very narrow margin.

“Cricketers showed how successful the Lockyer/Ipswich amalgamation could be this season, with players working well together and enjoying each other’s company,” Lockyer Valley Veterans Cricket Association president Mike Nowlan said.

“The results were immaterial, but Graham Bichel’s side defeated Brad Hine’s 149 to 146.”

Both captains said the newly-consolidated Lockyer/Ipswich side would be fielding very competitive teams in both divisions in 2020.

The merger between the two teams was proposed by the Ipswich club late last year, as they had been struggling with player numbers.

Lockyer will be the controlling entity, with Ipswich having representatives involved in team selection and the managing committee.

Another match also took place on Sunday, with the Lockyer over 50s playing the Toowoomba over 50s in a practise match on the neighbouring grounds.

It was another close game, with Gatton losing by one run in the last over.

“The hit out was a great start to the season,” Captain Gary Rule said.

“The return match next month will really help Lockyer prepare for the new season”.

Gatton Star

