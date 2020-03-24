Menu
IN IT AGAIN: Somerset council candidate Helen Brieschke.
News

Veteran councillor prepared for tough economic realities

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
24th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
AFTER two terms in council, Helen Brieschke believes there’s plenty left to do.

“I absolutely enjoy helping the community and working with the community on projects,” the sitting Somerset councillor said.

“I think I’ve grown and developed with the roles. I’ve got a really good understanding of the community needs.”

In the past two terms, Ms Brieschke said the council’s big achievements had been improving communication with the community, as well as major infrastructure projects like Fernvale Sports Park and Kilcoy Racecourse upgrades.

The Toogoolawah dairy farmer said it was important for her town to have local representation – particularly given how large a geographical area the council covered.

“My original reason (for running) was representation – because essentially, the centre of the region had no representation whatsoever,” she said.

This still remain a big reason for her, and she said having a local councillor who knew the “in and outs” of a town was vital.

She said economic development would be the biggest issue facing the region in the coming term – especially with the “cruel blow” the coronavirus was currently causing.

“It’s going to be quite a mixed basket for the next 12 months at least,” she said.

“The biggest thing will be attracting business out here.”

Another key issue would be upgrades to the Brisbane Valley highway, which she called “the biggest bane of my existence”.

