NEW GOALS: Somerset Regional Council candidate Jason Wendt wants to cut red-tape and invest in roads. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Vet aims to swap fixing animals for fixing region’s roads

Dominic Elsome
6th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
A SOMERSET council candidate is pledging to cut red-tape and boost infrastructure spending – should he be elected.

Fernvale veterinarian Jason Wendt will contest the March 28 election for a councillor’s position and hopes to bring a business perspective to the council.

“I think that if you’ve come from a business background, you can make those changes sustainably,” Mr Wendt said.

“I would hope that I can make more efficient moves so that we can actually get more done for the investment of the money.”

He said the sitting council’s direction in terms of infrastructure investment had been positive, particularly in replacing ageing bridges, and he wanted to continue and expand on it.

“Roads are probably the bane of most people’s existence in rural communities,” he said.

“I would love to see an increase in the maintenance and the conversion of (gravel) roads at a faster rate to sealed roads.”

But he said spending needed to be done in a sustainable manner, “dictated by the budget”.

He also planned to bring more business and employment to the region by making it more attractive for investment through removing roadblocks.

“(I’d look for) red tape that we can reduce to make it more attractive for people to invest in businesses,” he said.

He believed his previous work within the community as part of the Fernvale State School P&C committee and as a rural fire volunteer for 18 years was proof he had been a strong community player.

“Once you become part of those small communities you shape that community,” he said.

“I look at that and think, ‘okay, well, there’s things I’d probably like to shape in the greater Somerset’ - so here’s my chance.”

