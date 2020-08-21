‘Very big concern’ over NSW case movements near border town

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer has warned the state of play with COVID-19 in NSW presents a “very big concern” for health officials in Queensland.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has warned it would be a "very big concern" for health officials if the virus was to reach the Tweed.

She today said she was very concerned about people leaving Sydney, where there are still a number of coronavirus cases, to travel north.

Dr Young said it was good to see the NSW government "looking at their risks in Tweed", but pointed out there was no restriction in NSW for people to move into northern NSW.

"I'm concerned about the amount of movement out of Sydney into northern NSW," she said.

"That definitely concerns me.

"I know that were the virus to get out into the Tweed area, that would be a very big concern for us in Queensland."

Dr Young also said it was "clear" that NSW health officials were getting on top of their outbreaks, which she described as "really reassuring".

"But they're still having those cases that they don't know where they came from, so that is a concern and it means that there is still a risk," she said.

Dr Young has previously urged residents in border communities to be prepared, in case there was a firm border closure with NSW.

Meanwhile, Deputy Premier Steven Miles has hit out at Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's comments on the borders, challenging the federal MP to walk through the community together to ask Queenslanders their views.

It comes as Scott Morrison was expected to push for clearer guidelines on border closures at today's National Cabinet meeting.

Originally published as 'Very big concern' over potential NSW case movement