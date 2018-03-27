Menu
Login
News

Horse dies as car crashes on Cunningham Highway

EN ROUTE: Emergency crews are responding to a crash on the Cunningham Highway.
EN ROUTE: Emergency crews are responding to a crash on the Cunningham Highway. Alistair Brightman
Elyse Wurm
by

UPDATE 5pm: A horse has died in a single-vehicle crash on the Cunningham Highway outside Warwick.

A 55-year-old woman was reportedly driving a vehicle towing a horse float, which crashed about 10m down an embankment.

She reportedly suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Emergency service crews were called to the scene about 40km east of Warwick about 4.14pm this afternoon.

INITIAL 4.30pm: Emergency service crews are rushing to the scene of a crash on the Cunningham Highway where a vehicle has driven down an embankment.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said a horse float was involved in the crash and it is believed a horse was inside.

Crews were called to the scene about 40km east of Warwick at 4.14pm this afternoon.

It is unknown at this stage whether anyone sustained injuries.

Updates to follow.

Topics:  cunningham highway editors picks horse float queensland fire and emergency services road crash

Warwick Daily News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Queensland biosecurity strategy revealed in Lockyer

Queensland biosecurity strategy revealed in Lockyer

Blueprint to strengthen Queensland's biosecurity announced at Grantham.

Queen's Baton Relay is the chance to highlight local heroes

Ann Bichel of Forest Hill is one of 18 Lockyer Valley locals who will carry the Queen's Baton Relay through Gatton tomorrow.

Local heroes will carry the baton through Gatton on Thursday.

John O'Brien found a home in Gatton

FAREWELL: Close to 1000 people farewelled John O'Brien at a service on Friday after he passed away on March 16.

John O'Brien passed away on Friday, March 16.

Lockyer Valley choir seeking right balance

LEADING MAN: Choirmaster of the Lockyer Valley's Something to Sing About Choir Gary Young leads practice at the Tabeel Church.

The Lockyer Valley choir are seeking more male members.

Local Partners