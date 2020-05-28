Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two women were injuried in a single-vehicle crash on the Toowoomba Bypass.
Two women were injuried in a single-vehicle crash on the Toowoomba Bypass. Bev Lacey
News

Vehicle flipped on the Toowoomba Bypass

Michael Nolan
by
28th May 2020 9:29 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO women were hospitalised after the vehicle they were travelling in flipped when it hit a concrete barrier on the Toowoomba Bypass. 

The crash occurred about 5.30pm yesterday, near the Boundary Rd intersection at Gowrie Junction.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said both women were aged in their 30s. 

One suffered an upper arm injury while the second had injuries to her shoulder and chest.

Both were transported in a stable condition to the Toowoomba Hospital.

In an unrelated incident two motorists were hospitalised in a stable condition after they crashed at the intersection of Ruthven St and South St, about 8.20pm, yesterday. 

More Stories

queensland ambulance service toowoomba bypass toowoomba traffic traffic crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major state roads snubbed in ‘regional’ funding handout

        premium_icon Major state roads snubbed in ‘regional’ funding handout

        Politics Three major state roads in desperate need of upgrades have missed out on vital State Government funding – despite a large proportion delivered to ‘regional’ roads.

        REVEALED: 10 community groups awarded vital funding

        premium_icon REVEALED: 10 community groups awarded vital funding

        Council News Ten groups and organisations have shared in almost $50,000 of grant money from the...

        Qld election could go full postal

        premium_icon Qld election could go full postal

        News All Queenslanders could be made to do a postal vote

        No public health alert after COVID-19 positive miner's death

        No public health alert after COVID-19 positive miner's death

        News No evidence linking COVID-19 positive nurse to Blackwater death case