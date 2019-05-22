Menu
Login
Aussies will be treated to free VB this Sunday, for two hours across 200 pubs.
Aussies will be treated to free VB this Sunday, for two hours across 200 pubs.
Offbeat

VB to shout Aussies free beer

by Rhian Deutrom
21st May 2019 11:15 AM

Thirsty punters across the country are being treated to an afternoon session at their local pub this weekend, courtesy of Victoria Bitter.

In a post on the VB website, the beer company announced it would be supplying free beer to 200 pubs across Australia for customers (over 18 of course) for two hours on Sunday.

 

VB is rewarding election-fatigued Aussies with a beer, on the house.
VB is rewarding election-fatigued Aussies with a beer, on the house.

 

"There's been a lot of talk over the last few months," a post on the VB website said.

"While we don't know what's coming next, we do know this.

"It's the start of another week and it's time to get back to doing what we do best: working hard.

The statement declared "That's the only way we are going to push this country forward."

 

Find your local pub and get down this Sunday for a free brew.
Find your local pub and get down this Sunday for a free brew.

The company also issued a call to arms for people "ready to get on with the job of making Australia a better place".

"It's our shout," the website said.

Between 2pm and 4pm on Sunday, punters can head to these pubs for a beer, on the house: 

NEW SOUTH WALES

Coffs Harbour: 

GREENHOUSE TAVERN
CNR PACIFIC HWY AND BRAY ST
COFFS HARBOUR NSW
2450

Tweed Heads:

SOUTH TWEED TAVERN
53 MINJUNGBAL DR
TWEED HEADS SOUTH NSW
2486

Northern Rivers:

WESTOWER TAVERN
KEY WEST SHOPPING CENTRE
WEST BALLINA NSW
2478

Or find your local pub in NSW on the website here.

 

QUEENSLAND

More Stories

australia editors picks free beer sunday victoria bitter

Top Stories

    Pig's outside pace leaves cods out of water

    Pig's outside pace leaves cods out of water

    News The win caused the Pigs to move up a position on the ladder from sixth to fifth position.

    • 22nd May 2019 11:00 AM
    Young achiever inspired by nan

    Young achiever inspired by nan

    News Hayley has her sights set on gold medals.

    • 22nd May 2019 10:24 AM
    Car smashes through window at popular shop

    Car smashes through window at popular shop

    Breaking The elderly driver has been transported to hospital

    Hawks make history at home ground

    Hawks make history at home ground

    News Rugby teams take over Cahill Park for three days.