VB to shout Aussies free beer

Aussies will be treated to free VB this Sunday, for two hours across 200 pubs.

Thirsty punters across the country are being treated to an afternoon session at their local pub this weekend, courtesy of Victoria Bitter.

In a post on the VB website, the beer company announced it would be supplying free beer to 200 pubs across Australia for customers (over 18 of course) for two hours on Sunday.

VB is rewarding election-fatigued Aussies with a beer, on the house.

"There's been a lot of talk over the last few months," a post on the VB website said.

"While we don't know what's coming next, we do know this.

"It's the start of another week and it's time to get back to doing what we do best: working hard.

The statement declared "That's the only way we are going to push this country forward."

Find your local pub and get down this Sunday for a free brew.

The company also issued a call to arms for people "ready to get on with the job of making Australia a better place".

"It's our shout," the website said.

Between 2pm and 4pm on Sunday, punters can head to these pubs for a beer, on the house:

NEW SOUTH WALES

Coffs Harbour:

GREENHOUSE TAVERN

CNR PACIFIC HWY AND BRAY ST

COFFS HARBOUR NSW

2450

Tweed Heads:

SOUTH TWEED TAVERN

53 MINJUNGBAL DR

TWEED HEADS SOUTH NSW

2486

Northern Rivers:

WESTOWER TAVERN

KEY WEST SHOPPING CENTRE

WEST BALLINA NSW

2478

Or find your local pub in NSW on the website here.

QUEENSLAND