Menu
Login
The Vault's Asia Maree will be part of the Stripper Olympics in Toowooomba.
The Vault's Asia Maree will be part of the Stripper Olympics in Toowooomba. Contributed
Offbeat

The Vault to run 'Stripper Olympics' for drought relief

Tom Gillespie
by
28th Sep 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:32 AM

TOOWOOMBA'S top showgirls hope to raise big cash for the drought relief effort with a special afternoon of Stripper Olympics at the Vault this weekend.

In a concept devised by award-winning and acclaimed dancer Asia Maree, the girls of Toowoomba's only strip club will compete in themed events (some that can't be published) to donate funds for Drought Angels.

Vault co-owner Amal Doukari said the venue hoped to raise thousands for the not-for-profit group, which was thrilled to receive the support.

"You can put a team in, and your team's money gets donated to charity," she said.

"You can also just come and watch as well. A percentage of the bar will be donated as well.

"Asia brought the idea to us about drought relief. I want to praise her, because I think it's a great thing she did."

The fun and games kick off from 3pm on Sunday, with free entry into the Vault.

After the Stripper Olympics, the venue will screen the 2018 NRL grand final.

stripper olympics the vault toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Police seeking information about mindless damage

    Police seeking information about mindless damage

    News The crime occurred in the early hours of September 1.

    School set for $8.5 million refurbishment

    School set for $8.5 million refurbishment

    News The project will be completed for the 2020 school year.

    Reflecting on role played by road warriors

    Reflecting on role played by road warriors

    News The convoy will roll into Gatton this weekend for the 15th time.

    Residents urged to be aware of koalas on the move

    Residents urged to be aware of koalas on the move

    News Dog attack is a timely reminder for residents to be aware of koalas.

    Local Partners