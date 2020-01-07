‘Vapodrops Bandit’ urged to clean up act on rail trail

PICK IT UP: Brisbane Valley Rail Trail users are pleading with litterers to clean up after themselves.

USERS of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail are growing increasingly annoyed by the actions of litterbugs.

The BVRT is a 162 kilometre-long recreational trail that follows the path of the disused Brisbane Valley railway corridor.

Ideal for walkers, runners, or riders of bikes and horses, the trail offers an opportunity for individuals and groups to trek through the heart of the region’s bushland and take in the sights of Australia’s native beauty.

However, the actions of some inconsiderate users are ruining this natural landscape.

Recent posts made to the Friends of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Inc. Facebook page have revealed the extent of the issue: one bike rider revealed they picked up 140 cans and bottles at a section near Coominya.

The rubbish was collected near where the trail runs parallel to a nearby roadway, suggesting some of this rubbish may have been thrown from vehicles by passing drivers.

The pollution is a hazard for wildlife, and an eyesore for trail users.

The high quantity of alcohol bottles and cans in the haul is particular cause for concern.

At Borallon, rail trail users have had to contend with a litterbug dubbed the “Vicks Vapodrops Bandit”, who has been regularly abandoning Vicks wrappers on the track for the past six months.

Users are pleading with the Bandit and other litterers to be considerate, and put their rubbish in their bags or pockets.