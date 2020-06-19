Vandals target toilets in disturbing bathroom destruction

COSTLY: Male toilets came under attack by vandals in May.

VANDALS have hit a new low in the Somerset Region, with attacks on three separate public toilets in the space of a single week.

The council’s report on vandalism for May has revealed hundreds of dollars in damages were committed between May 25 and 28, with three of the incidents taking place on the same day.

On May 25, the Anzac Park toilets at Kilcoy were hit hard, with a soap dispenser torn from wall, and the male toilet having its door kicked in and door hinges damaged.

The disabled toilet was also targeted, with the door handle damaged, the shower seat removed, and the soap dispenser taken.

The Anzac Park toilets were hit again on May 28, with a shower head being stolen from the male toilet block.

On the same date, a door closer was stolen and privacy locks were damaged at the Minden Village Toilets, while door handles were kicked off and privacy latches damaged at the Jensens Swamp toilets at Lowood.

The total cost of the damages were $503, making the total cost of damages so far this financial year $9699.

Though the damages were significant, May was far from the most costly month for vandalism expenses, with $2161 in August, $1965 in September, and $1733 in October rounding out the top three.

With the costs for June yet to be calculated, the total toll for the 2019/20 financial year is yet to be told.

