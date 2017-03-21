Vandals graffiti schools, street sign and servo

RUDE: Graffiti on a semi-trailer parked at Rusty's Service Station has angered police and the community.

A RECENT spate of "offensive and disgusting” graffiti around Laidley and Gatton has business owners and police fuming.

On the weekend of March 11 and 12, Rusty's Service Station in Hatton Vale was targeted by vandals who spray painted the toilets and trucks parked around the back of the business.

Rusty's manager Gloria Molloy said some of the "tags” could only be described as male genitalia.

"It's disgusting, I think it's the same people who did some of the other graffiti because they are similar tags,” she said.

"The tags on the toilet are pretty big and the truck trailers were white so it's pretty bad.”

A street sign on Niemeyer Rd was also targeted by the vandals, along with local schools in Laidley and Gatton.

Laidley Detective Sergeant Bronagh Gillespie said with the help of CCTV footage, police had managed to catch three of the vandals.

"We have charged a 16-year-old male with wilful damage and break and enter, whose target was a Gatton school,” Sgt Gillespie said.

"He will face court soon.

"Two young adult males have also been charged with multiple wilful damage offences from Rusty's and Niemeyer Rd as well as stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and arson of a motor vehicle charge. They will face court at Gatton in the coming weeks as well.”

Sgt Gillespie said any type of graffiti posed a great cost to the community.

"Not only does it look unsightly but it costs the business time and money to clean it off and re-paint,” she said.

"The graffiti at Rusty's was offensive and we will not tolerate it.”

Under the criminal code, a wilful damage offence is serious and carries a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment.

Sgt Gillespie said police were seeking public assistance to help to identify the remaining vandalism suspects.

"All persons involved should be charged, please contact Crime Stoppers with further information on 1800 333 000,” she said.